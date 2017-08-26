Socially Online: Facebook rolls out 125 new family emojis; new update made to twitter for Xbox One

Facebook has rolled out 125 new family emojis, expanding the default yellow skin tone to include tones which are light, medium and darker and also introduced more family combinations, thus enabling users to have more options. However, one limitation is that all the family members that comprise an emoji, still share the same skin tone. This means that there is no representation for interracial families. The new emojis are now available worldwide, but only through Facebook website and mobile site.

Twitter has updated its Xbox One app to make it a lot more functional. The update will allow the users to actually log into their Twitter accounts to see their own timeline alongside videos, or relevant tweets or commentary. The videos can be watched fullscreen or with tweets displayed alongside content. Twitter’s previous Xbox One app only allowed users to view live content and top tweets, but it wasn’t relevant to their own timeline or who they followed.

Amazon has launched, in the U.K, a new service called the Amazon Top Up, which is actually the British version of the app Amazon Cash that was launched in the U.S in April earlier this year. Top Up is a service that will allow people to deposit cash in their Amazon account by scanning a barcode at retail shops; the retail shops have to be those contracted with Amazon. The only difference between Amazon Top Up and Cash is the presence of contracted and participating retailers in the former.

Google Assistant for iOS will soon be available in Europe as Google has started rolling out the app in countries like U.K, France and Germany. The Assistant for iOS was announced earlier this year and released for users in the United States. It lets you converse with Google’s artificial intelligence using your voice. It can also interact with smart lighting and thermostats, as well as handle calls, send messages, set reminders and calendar events, play music and direct you home.

Apple has removed several popular Iranian apps from its app store this week, reportedly due to U.S sanctions against Iran. On Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like cab hailing app; this was followed by removal of Delion Foods, which is an app for food delivery. In a statement, the company defended its actions saying that under the US sanctions, its store could not host, distribute, or do business with apps or developers connected to certain countries sanctioned by the U.S.