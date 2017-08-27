Business Wrap: Eisai Pharmaceuticals plans to expand in India; Jaypee Infratech insolvency case & more

The Japanese drug maker Eisai Pharmaceuticals is planning to expand its manufacturing plant in Visakhapatnam. The company is also planning to set up an innovation centre to support its new drug development programmes. The company sells central nervous disorder and cancer treatment medicine in India. The vice-president of the company has said that they are targeting Rs 20 crore in sales from their drugs over the next three years. They are also working on research and development to create drugs that will improve and enhance the quality of life.

Jaypee Infratech projects has handed the first possessions letters after insolvency proceedings began against it. The company has offered 25 flats for handover to their buyers in Aman. The handover process is being completed by insolvency resolution professional appointed for the company. The Company is planning to give the possession of 671 flats for over the next 45 days. This will be a confidence-building exercise for thousands of buyers who are waiting for their properties in Jaypee projects that are covered by the insolvency proceedings. After the delivery of flats, the construction of the pending projects will also be speeded up.

The Reserve Bank of India has said that the supply of Rs 200 notes, which were brought into circulation on Friday, will soon be ramped up across the country through banking channels. The RBI in its statement said that the production of new notes has also been increased by the currency printing presses and over time these will be available for public in adequate quantity. At present, these notes are available only through select RBI offices and banks.

The new non-executive chairman of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, is planning to create a long-term governance structure in the company. He said that the company will follow a strategy while on short-term measures. The company also plans to hire a chief executive officer and build a business strategy for growth in a challenging environment. The future strategy will be made public in October 2017. Nilekani co-founded Infosys when he was 26 with N R Narayana Murthy and six others. Nilekani tweeted that life had come full circle on his return.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is losing the battle with Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali products. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s store is named as Sri Sri Tattva and it will sell products such as toothpaste, detergents and soaps. Sri Sri Ayurveda Trust has four trademarks registered under Class-III as compared to Patanjali Ayurveda which has 37 trademarks registered for different products under this class of goods. Currently, Sri Sri has decided to open 1,000 stores over the next year to sell beauty products and they are aiming to take over Patanjali.