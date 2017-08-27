LIVE TV
  Cricket Wrap: Upul Tharanga suspended for two ODI; Kumar Sangakkara shines in CPL 2017 & more

Cricket Wrap: Upul Tharanga suspended for two ODI; Kumar Sangakkara shines in CPL 2017 & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 August 2017 12:29 PM

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope both scored superb hundreds as the West Indies secured a first-innings lead against England on the second day of the second Test at Headingley on Saturday. The West Indies were 329 for five at stumps, 71 runs ahead of England’s 258. Opening batsman Brathwaite and Shai Hope, whose 147 not out was his maiden Test century, put on 246 for the fourth wicket.The Barbados duo’s partnership was all the more impressive as they came together with the West Indies in trouble at 35 for three after James Anderson dismissed Kyle Hope to move to within five wickets of becoming the first England bowler to take 500 in Tests.

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended from the next two One-Day International matches against India for an over-rate offence in the second match. The announcement was made by ICC. After going down in the first two ODIs, Tharanga will miss the Pallekele and Colombo matches scheduled on August 27 and 31, respectively. The charge was laid by on-field umpires Ranmore Martinesz and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth official Ruchira Palliyaguruge. Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension after the Sri Lanka side was ruled to be three overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

Kumar Sangakkara led the Jamaica Tallawahs to a winning start to their home leg of CPL 2017, striking a season-high 74 not out in a six-wicket win over the winless St Lucia Stars at Sabina Park. In a batting showdown of the captains, Sangakkara’s tally overpowered Shane Watson’s 80 in the Stars’ total of 172 for 8. The Tallawahs need one more win to clinch a fifth consecutive playoffs berth. The Tallawahs run-chase was given an early boost by the inaccuracy of the Stars bowlers who delivered six wides in the first 2.3 overs, costing 14 runs. Lendl Simmons hit one magnificent straight six before he was trapped lbw by a full straight ball from Jerome Taylor. Some quick footwork and two straight sixes from Glenn Phillips helped lift the Tallawahs to 52 for 1 after six overs.

First Published | 27 August 2017 12:29 PM
Web Title: Cricket Wrap: Upul Tharanga suspended for two ODI; Kumar Sangakkara shines in CPL 2017 & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

