Tech Journo: Renault India launches Kwid 2 Anniversary Edition

In order to celebrate the Kwid’s second anniversary, Renault India has launched the Kwid 2 Anniversary Edition that is priced at Rs 3.43 lakh for the base version. Mechanically, the Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition remains unchanged. Features like 7-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator and radio speed dependent volume control have been carried forth from the existing model. The new Kwid 02 Anniversary Special edition additionally gets sporty interior and exterior detailing.

The Renault Kwid 2 Anniversary Edition is available in both 800cc with 54 hp of power and 72 Nm of torque as well as the 1,000cc engine that produces 68 hp of maximum power and 91 Nm of peak torque. The Kwid Anniversary Edition is based on the top-spec RXL and RXT variants and gets new features inside out. The engine on the anniversary edition is mated to a manual gearbox only. The car also features 5-spoke new alloy wheels, new SportLine front and rear skid plates and contrasting wing mirrors. The cabin of the model features the anniversary edition SportLine seat upholstery with the 02 insignia and dark ivory contours.

The exterior of the hatchback gets contrasting red and white exterior body paint and SportLine graphics with 02 Insignia on the doors, C-pillar and roof along with the Angular 02 Insignia on the bonnet. Renault has sold over 1.75 lakh models of the Kwid in India till date. The interior also gets new side air vents, two-tone gear shifter, new floor mats, new sporty steering wheel with 02 insignia and a new piano black centre console with dark ivory shade. The booking for the hatchback is open across the company’s dealership in the country.