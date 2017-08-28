Cricket Wrap: India beats Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI; Australia-Bangladesh Test series & more

India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to seal the 5 match One-Day International series by 3-0 on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma made a briliant unbeaten 100, Mahendra Singh Dhoni also played a perfect support role at the other end after India’s top order suffered a major setback with the scoreboard reading 61/4 in 15.1 overs. The duo scored an unbeaten 157-run partnership for the 5th wicket but just when 8 runs were required to win, the crowd started throwing bottles in the ground and the match had to be stopped. After a long wait, the umpires decided to call off the match. But, soon after security persons got the stadium emptied of spectators and the umpires then decided to resume the match.

England managed to take a 2-run lead against the West Indies before the end of 3rd day’s play at Headingley. England were 171 for 3 in their 2nd innings at stumps, with a lead of 2 runs, after the West Indies had made an impressive 427 in their 1st innings. Hosts were off to a steady start as they were 68 for just 1 wicket at tea. The openers scored a 57-run partnership before Holder dismissed Cook for 23 runs. Stoneman also managed to complete his maiden Test fifty before he was bowled out by Shannon Gabriel. At the end of the day, Joe Root & Dawid Malan remained not-out for 21 and 45 respectively.

Australia bowled out Bangladesh for 260 runs but then suffered a top-order collapse of their own after ending the day 1 of the first test at 18 for three. Nathan Lyon became the 2nd Australian spinner to take 250 Test wickets. Bangladesh were 10-3 initially in the first day before Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal raised 155 runs to help the team post a competitive total at the Shere Bangla Stadium.

Australians also witnessed a similar collapse and were slumped to 14-3 as the hosts roared back into the game. Opener Mat Renshaw remained unbeaten on 6 along with skipper Steve Smith, not out 3 at stumps.