Criminalising marital rape ‘may destabilise institution of marriage’: Centre tells Delhi HC

This can be seen as a massive setback for women’s fight against marital rape as the Central government in an affidavit to Delhi High Court said that making marital rape a criminal offence will make men vulnerable to harassment by their wives and will also hit the institution of marriage.

The government was responding to various petitions seeking the declaration of section 375 on offence of rape of the IPC as unconstitutional on the ground that it discriminated against married women being sexually assaulted by their husbands.

Replying to court’s order, the Centre said that it cannot criminalise marital rape as ‘India has its own unique problems due to uneven literacy, economic and social diversity.’