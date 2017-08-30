LIVE TV
Exclusive visuals of Ram Rahim’s ‘House of Gold’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 30 August 2017 10:46 AM

NewsX has accessed exclusive visuals of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s private quarters in Panchkula. He led a lavish life inside his private quarters.

The police have found some golden chairs, luxury cars, and arms from Rahim’s house. This private quarter has now been sealed.

As more skeletons tumble out, a victim of Ram Rahim’s atrocities has also come forward and spoken to NewsX.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim told court that the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim manhandled and raped her. The victim said that she and her husband used to get threat calls over the phone, asking them to not appear before the CBI officer.

Eighteen years after the incident, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 20 years jail for rape and criminal intimidation and fined Rs 30 lakh. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in each of the two cases of rape.

First Published | 30 August 2017 10:46 AM
Read News On:

house of gold

Panchkulam Rohtak Jail

private quarters

Exclusive visuals of Ram Rahim's 'House of Gold'

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

