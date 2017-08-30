LIVE TV
  Cricket Wrap: Sanath Jayasuriya's selection panel resigns; David Warner leads Australia with an unbeaten half-century

Cricket Wrap: Sanath Jayasuriya’s selection panel resigns; David Warner leads Australia with an unbeaten half-century

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 30 August 2017 5:38 PM

Sri Lanka’s chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya has stepped down from his post after his team’s poor show against India in the ongoing ODI series. Board’s vice president Mohan de Silva has confirmed the news. Along with Jayasuriya, the rest of the selection committee also stepped down ahead of the team’s 4th One-Day International against India on Thursday. The announcement comes few days after the hosts lost the 3rd ODI in Pallekele, and lost the 5-match series 3-0. The Sri Lankan side was also whitewashed 0-3 in the Test series.

In one of the great 4th innings run chases, Shai Hope’s remarkable century helped West Indies pull off an unlikely 5-wicket 2nd test win over England. West Indies had started the 5th day at 5 for zero in 2nd innings, needing 317 runs more to reach the challenging victory total of 322. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite led the Windies with his incredible inning before Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 118 and helped his side level the three-match series at 1-1. The victory comes as a remarkable turnaround for West Indies after they were crushed by an innings and 209 runs in the first test at Edgbaston.

Opener David Warner hit an unbeaten 75 on Tuesday as Australia stayed in a dominant position after Bangladesh set a target of 265 in the 1st Test. Captain Steven Smith with 25 not out, gave Warner a good support on the tricky pitch. At the end of Day 3, Australia were 109 for two & needed 156 more runs to register their first victory in the series. Earlier in the day, Nathan Lyon exceptional bowling attack helped the Australian side to dismiss the hosts for a total of 221 in their 2nd innings. Bangladesh, ranked 9th in Tests, are seeking their 1st-ever win over Australia at their home ground.

