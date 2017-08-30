Tech & You: Faceware Technologies bring real-time graphics to ‘Star Citizen’; Motorola launches Moto G5S & Moto G5S Plus

Leading provider of markerless 3D facial motion capture solution, ‘Faceware Technologies’ and Cloud Imperium Games have announced a new feature coming to its Star Citizen: real-time game. The new element tracks players’ movements and facial expressions and then reproduces them on their avatars in the game. The new feature gives the most immersive and realistic player-to-player communication to users.

A team of German students competing in Elon Musk’s Hyperloop challenge has won the competition after achieving a speed of 321 kmph in the latest milestone for the superfast transport system. The team hit the maximum speed with a prototype pod in a 0.8-mile tube. The winning pod weighed nearly 80 kilograms & was powered by a 50 kW motor. This is also the 1st time the barrier of 200 mph has been broken.

Motorola has launched Moto G5S & Moto G5S Plus in India. Both the phones come with an all-metal unibody design and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Of the 2 smartphones, G5S Plus has a bigger 5.5-inch screen while G5S comes with a smaller 5.2-inch screen. Moto G5S Plus is also powered by a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower feature that gives 6 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge. While Moto G5S is priced at Rs 13,999, G5S Plus will cost RS 15,999.

NASA’s next Mars mission known as InSight, which is scheduled for a 2018 lift-off, will focus on examining the deep interior of Mars. The long form of InSight’s name is Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport. The mission is expected to launch after May 8, 2018, with a Mars landing scheduled after October 2018. Information gathered by mission will boost understanding of how all rocky planets were formed, including Earth.

Ford and Domino’s are teaming up on a research trial that will see Ford cars equipped with self-driving technology delivering pizzas to regular consumers. Ford Hybrid Autonomous Cars will be used for the project. These cars will be outfitted with pizza containers designed to keep the pizzas warm during the travel time, and to unlock when a customer types in his unique delivery code.