  3. Cloud seeding gamble: Karnataka govt’s cloud seeding project faces hurdles

Cloud seeding gamble: Karnataka govt’s cloud seeding project faces hurdles

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 September 2017 10:23 AM

The Karnataka government’s massive project of cloud seeding worth Rs 35 crores is not even seeing a partial success with a lot of hurdles stalling the process. Since, the inauguration of the project on August 21, clouds were seeded on five days while there was no seeding at all on four days.

A total of 23 clouds have been seeded so far in parts of ram anagram, mystery and Hassan districts. Clearance issues from air traffic control to the constant change in the weather are proving to be big hurdles in the
project.

The question is – why is such a huge amount of public money being spent on such experimental projects when the rate of success is so low.

First Published | 1 September 2017 10:23 AM
