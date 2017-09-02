Hollywood Wrap: Benji Madden marks Cameron Diaz’s 45th birthday; Miley Cyrus breaks down; & more

Benji Madden celebrated ‘beautiful wife’ Cameron Diaz’s 45th birthday by posting an uber sweet message on social media. He posted an image on Instagram which shows him laughing with the Charlie’s Angels’ star on a boat ride. He captioned the image “Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife,”. The guitarist further added in the post “I feel like I am the luckiest guy alive. I don’t think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindess, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only-You got me till the end baby.”

Popstar Miley Cyrus, who has joined the growing list of stars who have come out to support the people of Houston after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, broke down in tears while talking about it on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. The ‘Malibu’ singer announced she was donating $500,000 to the relief efforts. The American singer said that she is really happy to help any way. She further added that she hopes that people understand what it feels like to have everything taken away. The 24 yeal old said tearfully she is not surte that what makes her so upset and she can’t talk on the topic further as it makes her cry.

In a recent interview Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow got candid about her love life and revealed that she has ruined many of her relationships. While giving an interview the actress shared that she is a pretty good friend and a good sister and a daughter and a mother but she is potentially most vulnerable when it comes to love relationships. Adding further the actress said that it’s taken her a lot of work to get to the place where she can have a good romantic relationship. The actress has dated some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry- be it Brad Pitt or Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin.

Lily Collins is in negotiations to join Nicholas Hoult in Chernin Entertainment and Fox Searchlight’s J.R.R. Tolkien biopic, titled ‘Tolkien’. According to reports, Collins will portray the role of Edith Bratt, Tolkien’s great love and eventual wife, who inspired the elven princess characters in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ saga. In the movie, Hoult will play the author of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ book series. Anthony Boyle, known for playing Scorpius Malfoy in the British play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, also has signed on for the film centred on the famed author.

Lionsgate has pushed pack ‘Robin Hood’ origin movie till next year. Recent reports claim that the origin story, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan, Eve Hewson and Paul Anderson has moved its wide release date in Imax from March 23 to September 21, 2018. Otto Bathurst is directing the film, which includes as a producer. The story focuses on Robin Hood as a crusader as he fights against corruption, long before he became a legendary outlaw. The studio’s announcement on Tuesday also dated a few other 2018 releases, including Summit Entertainment/Codeblack Films’ ‘Traffik’ for April 27.