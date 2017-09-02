Bollywood Wrap: Trailer of ‘Chef’ unveiled; Rajkummar Rao to romance Aishwarya Rai; & more

The trailer for Saif Ali Khan’s most awaited film ‘Chef’ is out. The film is the rehash of Hollywood film by Jon Favreau, starring Robert Downey Jr., Sofía Vergara, Scarlett Johansson and Dustin Hoffman. The film revolves around the father-son relationship, who decide to run a food truck, that will travel across three Indian foodie cities. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Roshan Kalra who is a chef. The film also stars South actor, Padmapriya and child actor Svar Kamble. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is slated to release on October 6.

The makers of ‘Judwaa 2’ released a new song from the film titled ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’. The song depicts the relationship between Raja, one of the twins and his favourite God, Lord Ganesha. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Danish Sabri. Composed by music director duo Sajid Wajid, the song is sung by Amit Mishra. ‘Judwaa 2’ is a sequel to the 1997 hit film ‘Judwaa’. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawa, the film will hit the theatres on September 29. The rehashed version of ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from ‘Judwaa’ included in the film and the trailer received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

After multiple names, to romance Aishwarya Rai in the upcoming venture ‘Fanney Khan’, finally Rajkumar Rao has been finalised for the role. Earlier it was rumoured that R. Madhavan will be playing the part but the actor could not commit to the project. The film is the official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch 2000 ‘film Everybody’s Famous’. Fanney Khan played by Anil Kapoor, is a struggling singer who wants to make his daughter a big name in music world. The film is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it also stars actress Mehwish Hayat in pivotal role.

Arjun Kapoor, who was in talks with director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, for their heist thriller Farzi, opposite Kriti Sanon, has apparently passed on the offer to cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is the son of actor Anil Kapoor. Arjun, who is currently busy with Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, passed on the film due to “date issues”. Arjun is currently keen to do a rom-com like Namastey Canada, which he starts next year. Harsh will most likely to prep for the Abhinav Bindra biopic and Farzi at the same time. Earlier Shahid Kapoor was also in consideration for the film’s lead role.