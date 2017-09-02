> Bollywood Wrap: Trailer of 'Chef' unveiled; Rajkummar Rao to romance Aishwarya Rai; & more - | News in English NewsX
LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bollywood Wrap: Trailer of ‘Chef’ unveiled; Rajkummar Rao to romance Aishwarya Rai; & more

Bollywood Wrap: Trailer of ‘Chef’ unveiled; Rajkummar Rao to romance Aishwarya Rai; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 September 2017 11:04 AM

The trailer for Saif Ali Khan’s most awaited film ‘Chef’ is out. The film is the rehash of Hollywood film by Jon Favreau, starring Robert Downey Jr., Sofía Vergara, Scarlett Johansson and Dustin Hoffman. The film revolves around the father-son relationship, who decide to run a food truck, that will travel across three Indian foodie cities. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Roshan Kalra who is a chef. The film also stars South actor, Padmapriya and child actor Svar Kamble. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is slated to release on October 6.

The makers of ‘Judwaa 2’ released a new song from the film titled ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’. The song depicts the relationship between Raja, one of the twins and his favourite God, Lord Ganesha. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Danish Sabri. Composed by music director duo Sajid Wajid, the song is sung by Amit Mishra. ‘Judwaa 2’ is a sequel to the 1997 hit film ‘Judwaa’. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawa, the film will hit the theatres on September 29. The rehashed version of ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from ‘Judwaa’ included in the film and the trailer received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

After multiple names, to romance Aishwarya Rai in the upcoming venture ‘Fanney Khan’, finally Rajkumar Rao has been finalised for the role. Earlier it was rumoured that R. Madhavan will be playing the part but the actor could not commit to the project. The film is the official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch 2000 ‘film Everybody’s Famous’. Fanney Khan played by Anil Kapoor, is a struggling singer who wants to make his daughter a big name in music world. The film is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it also stars actress Mehwish Hayat in pivotal role.

Arjun Kapoor, who was in talks with director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, for their heist thriller Farzi, opposite Kriti Sanon, has apparently passed on the offer to cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is the son of actor Anil Kapoor. Arjun, who is currently busy with Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, passed on the film due to “date issues”. Arjun is currently keen to do a rom-com like Namastey Canada, which he starts next year. Harsh will most likely to prep for the Abhinav Bindra biopic and Farzi at the same time. Earlier Shahid Kapoor was also in consideration for the film’s lead role.

First Published | 2 September 2017 9:17 AM
Read News On:

Aur Pinky Faraar

Farzi

Namastey Canada

Sajid-Wajid

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Bollywood Wrap: Trailer of ‘Chef’ unveiled; Rajkummar Rao to romance Aishwarya Rai; & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Seshasayee hits back at Infosys founder Narayana Murthy

Entertainment

Puriyatha Puthir review: There is no novelty factor in this film

National

Ban on 'Qurbani' of cow, buffalo, camel, ox during Bakra-Eid in UP’s Sambhal, will attract Gangsters Act

Sports

Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

 

More Videos

Trend India: Ambati Rayudu involved in a fist fight with senior citizen

The News Trend: Donald Trump orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

Cloud seeding gamble: Karnataka govt's cloud seeding project faces hurdles

Tech & You: Faceware Technologies bring real-time graphics to ‘Star Citizen’; Motorola launches Moto G5S & Moto G5S Plus

Cricket Wrap: Sanath Jayasuriya's selection panel resigns; David Warner leads Australia with an unbeaten half-century

Exclusive visuals of Ram Rahim's 'House of Gold'

Criminalising marital rape 'may destabilise institution of marriage': Centre tells Delhi HC

Cricket Wrap: India beats Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI; Australia-Bangladesh Test series & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.