The News Trend: Donald Trump orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

In a reaction to Russia’s expulsion of American diplomats, Trump’s administration has ordered Moscow to close its consulate in San Francisco and also scale back its presence in Washington and New York City.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered 755 American diplomatic personnel to leave Russia in July. The expulsion forced the State Department to temporarily suspend the processing of US visas in Russia.

As per the orders the closure needs to take place by Saturday. In addition to closing its San Francisco consulate, Russia must also shut an official residence in the city.

The order closes the chancery annex in Washington and the consular annex in New York, which house the Russian trade missions to the United States. These activities will now continue in other US cities.

Despite the closure the Russian diplomats don’t need to go back to Russia. They may be reassigned to other diplomatic or consular posts in the US.

This move by Trump brings the US and Russia into parity with each, as now both Russia and US will have three consulates in each other’s country.

