Trend India: Ambati Rayudu involved in a fist fight with senior citizen

India cricketer Ambati Rayudu was involved in an altercation with a senior citizen while on his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to reports, Rayudu was driving rashly and when the senior citizen pointed that out to the Indian cricketer, he lost his cool and started abusing him. Not just that, Rayudu also got down from his car and held the

old man by the collar and was involved in a fist fight with him.

The entire episode was caught on camera by an onlooker who posted the video on social media for the world to see.

In the video, Rayudu can be seen abusing and hitting the senior citizen, who is also giving it back to the India cricketer. Rayudu was pacified by the youths present on the spot and it was only then he went back into his car

and drove away.

Rayudu is often reported to lose his cool and was also involved in an ugly spat with his Mumbai Indian teammate Harbhajjan Singh during an IPL match against the Rising Pune Supergiants last year.

Rayudu had once also lashed out at an umpire when he was adjudged LBW while playing for India A against Australia.

This story of the Indian cricketer getting into a brawl with a senior citizen is trending on many social media platforms especially on Facebook.