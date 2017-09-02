> Tech Journo: Sony launches its 1st ever voice-powered LF-S50G speaker at IFA - | News in English NewsX
  Tech Journo: Sony launches its 1st ever voice-powered LF-S50G speaker at IFA

Tech Journo: Sony launches its 1st ever voice-powered LF-S50G speaker at IFA

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 September 2017 5:42 PM

After Amazon, Google & Apple, it is now Sony that has made its entry into the smart speakers’ category. The Japanese tech firm has just announced the launch of its first ever voice-powered speaker ‘LF-S50G’ at this year’s
consumer’s electronics event IFA. Along with its voice functionality, the speaker also provides a superior audio experience to its users. The S50G speaker can comfortably fill the average room with sound, thanks to its 360
degree vertical 2-way facing speaker system.

In terms of product design Sony has taken inspiration from Amazon’s Echo. It also has a round design but unlike Echo, the speaker doesn’t use Alexa personal voice assistant. Instead, Sony has decided to go with the Google
Assistant. Company said that Google Assistant has more comprehensive knowledge of the web & will provide a superior experience to its users. The smart speaker sports white LEDs on the front that light up to show the date,
time, volume level and when the user is playing or skipping a track.

Via Google Assistant, users will be able to search the web, play music or find latest news via simple voice commands. It also allows controlling Lights and other smart home appliances. The new smart speaker by Sony
features both Bluetooth and NFC, and it will come in 2 colors – black and white. The device is priced at $199.99, which is a bit more than the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but far less than Apple’s forthcoming Home Pod.

First Published | 2 September 2017 5:42 PM
