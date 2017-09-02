Beyond The Headlines: Post Doklam

This is a special show where we discuss issues, topics, news that are making headlines in depth, analyze it and decode it.

In this episode Sheela Bhatt, National Affairs Editor talks to Kanwal Sibal, Former Ambassador & Ex Foreign Secy; Suhasini Haidar, Deputy Resident Editor, The Hindu; and Zorawar Daulet Singh, Strategic Affairs Expert discuss about what are the Indo-China relations like post Doklam. They also talk on how and why India and China resolved the crisis? Is it a new chapter in Indian diplomacy? What does it mean for India? And what will the Indo-Bhutan relations be? And we look at Doklam disengagement and beyond.