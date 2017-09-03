Tech & You: MIT develops an Alexa-like system; Acer joins 360-degree cam race; & more

Researchers at MIT have developed an Alexa-like system that allows robots to understand a wide range of commands that require relative knowledge about objects and their environment. Every time a person gives commands on the new system called ‘ComText’ for “commands in context”, the robot adds the information into its knowledge base and works more effectively. The robot was able to understand commands 90% of the time.

Researchers of a Hyderabad university in collaboration with University of Liverpool have evaluated the relationship of climatic factors in the spread of dengue in different climatic zones. Study showed that a rise in temperature from 17 to 30 degrees Celsius can increase transmission of dengue over 4 times. However, a further increase in temperature beyond 35 degrees Celsius is unfavorable to the mosquito survival. The findings have been published in the journal ‘Emerging Microbes & Infections’.

Acer has launched its 2 new 360-degree video cameras, including one designed for car. Called ‘Holo360’, the smartphone sized camera comes with a 3-inch display and captures 4K 360-degree videos. It runs Android 7.1 that makes it easy for users to share videos over social media. The other device called ‘Vision360’ is a high-end dash cam. It is designed to film every angle of a

car during a collision in 4K, and upload the footage to the cloud with GPS coordinates.

AMD has launched the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X processor that features 8 cores and 16 threads. The processor has been priced at $549. The Ryzen Threadripper 1900X has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz, a boost clock of 4.0GHz. AMD has made this processor especially for the creators, gamers and overclockers who need the best performance without spending too much.

A robot arm called ‘Uneekbot’ has been developed by scientists that can stitch a shoe shoe from scratch in just 6 minutes. It has been dubbed as ‘the world’s smallest shoe factory.’ The system consists of 2 robotic arms and a tablet which serves as the robot’s controller, allowing users to start and stop the shoemaking process or input important variables. After the work is completed, it is handed off to an actual human for quality checks.