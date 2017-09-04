Bollywood Wrap: Farhan Akhtar promotes ‘Lucknow Central’ in Yerwada Jail; Kareena starts shooting ‘Veere Di Wedding’; & more

By NewsX Bureau
4 September 2017
- A new track from Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Simran’ has been released by the makers. The track is tilted ‘Single Rehne De’. The lyrics for this song have been penned in Gujarati. The song is in the energetic voice of Shalmali Kholgade and Divya Kumar. Kangana will be seen as Praful Patel, an independent, free-spirited Gujarati divorcee, unapologetic about her flaws. She has a lot of fun while living life on her terms and is one who believes that a woman does not need a man to complete her, and is happy to be single.
- Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Lucknow Central’ is set in a prison, so the team decided to promote the film in the Yerwada jail. While promoting the film Farhan experienced something very interesting. A lot of prisoners asked him about Sanjay Dutt. They enquired about how Sanjay was doing and what his upcoming movies among other things are. The ‘Bhoomi’ actor, who completed his sentence in Yerwada, seemed to have made his mark amongst the inmates, as they were curious about his well-being.
- The shooting for ‘Veere di Wedding’, which will be the comeback film for Kareena Kapoor Khan, after having her baby has commenced in full swing in Delhi. Signaling off the shoot, Bebo took to the film’s official social media handle to share a video of herself getting her makeup on point in her trailer. Producer Rhea Kapoor also joined in behind-the-scene video and brought her share of laughs and excitement. Veere Di Wedding’ is a fun ride that explores the spirit of the modern Indian woman. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, the film will release in 2018.
- Director-choreographer Farah Khan shot for an episode of her new show, lip sync battle with Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Preity Zinta. Farah shared the pictures from the shoot on social media in which Parineeti is seen dressed as one of Govinda’s popular character, Raja Babu. Apart from Farah, televisions favourite Naani and Daadi, Ali Asgar will also be seen adding to the fun quotient of the show. Farah’S show is based on the format of a popular international show. Before this Farah has been seen judging several reality shows. She also took over Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss and has also anchored her cooking series named Farah Ki Dawat.
- Akshay Kumar is back on television judging the new season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Keeping up the excitement for his new show, Akshay released the first promo of the show on Twitter and it is absolutely hilarious. In the promo, the ‘Rustom’ star is seen pregnant and getting his ultrasound done, the couple learns that he is about to give birth to six babies. While everyone in the hospital sings “our hero is pregnant,” Akshay loves the way his wife is pampering him. The new season will also see comedian Zakir Khan and Mallika Dua mentoring the contestants.
4 September 2017
