Regional Bioscope: 'Villian' trailer unveiled; surprise gift for Pawan Kalyan on birthday; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 3 September 2017 9:35 PM

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Villain’ have unveiled the trailer of the movie. The trailer highlights a series of creepy events and murders, the reasons for which are unstated in each incident. Mohanlal, who essays the role of a retired cop, is seen investigating the death of around eight children in the film. The trailer ends with Mohanlal saying everyone has shades of grey in them. The film also stars actors such as Vishal and Hansika. The film is helmed by ‘Grandmaster’ fame director B Unnikrishnan.

Trivkram, director of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled as ‘PSPK#25’ unveiled a glimpse of a song from the movie on the occasion of Pawan’s 47th Birthday. The song is titled ‘Baitikochi chuste,’. The song is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and it is receiving overwhelming response from the audience. The film starring Anu Emmanuel and Keerthi Suresh as the female leads alongside Pawan is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is expected to hit screens in January on the occasion of Ugadi.

The music director-turned-actor Vijay Antony has now tried his hands at editing, too. The actor took up editing task for his upcoming film Annadurai. The movie is helmed by debutant Srinivasan and is touted to be a complete family entertainer. Talking about his role in the movie Vijay said that he plays two characters that of a drunkard and a teacher. He further added that the story involves the conflict between the two roles, which are different in appearance. The first look of Annadurai, which is titled as Indrasena in Telugu, will be launched by Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad on September 5.

Sandalwood’s Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has lent his voice to the theme song of the Rally For Rivers movement. The actor is one of the ambassadors from Bengaluru for the cause. The lyrics for the track were written by Raajakumara fame director Santhosh Ananddram. Santosh said that he feels very proud to be a part of a worthy cause like this. The song was set to tune by the Isha Foundation in-house music team.

First Published | 3 September 2017 9:35 PM
