  3. The News Trend: New AI digital map by Facebook

The News Trend: New AI digital map by Facebook

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 3 September 2017 8:17 PM

Facebook surely has come up with something massive this time – a new ‘Artificial Intelligence’ digital map which shows where every human on the planet lives.

Facebook doesn’t only know about what its 2 billion users like on its app, it now knows where the entire world’s population lives. This technology is being developed by the company itself.

The company has created a data map of all the 7.5 billion humans of the earth, and this is being used to figure how to deliver internet to populations that currently don’t have it or have poor connections to it.

The company aims to use low-orbit satellites and solar-powered aircraft to beam the internet signals for rural and hard to reach areas. This will be a relatively cheaper alternative for the suburban areas which do not have internet infrastructure.

This revolutionary aircraft has recently completed its second test flight.

First Published | 3 September 2017 8:17 PM
