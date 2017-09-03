North Korea claims it has tested hydrogen bomb — how much of a threat is this for the region and for the US?

Our big focus at this hour and It’s the biggest international story of the day — North Korea today claimed it had tested a hydrogen bomb which it can mount on an ICBM or inter-continental ballistic missile. The country often described as an international pariah declared “perfect success” in its biggest-ever nuclear detonation which presents an enormous challenge to the international community specially the US, North Korea’s sworn enemy.

In recent weeks we’ve witnessed a steady escalation of tensions between the two sides. President Donald Trump has reacted to today’s development terming North Korea’s actions and words as “hostile and dangerous”. He also said North Korea was a rogue nation that had become a threat and an embarrassment to China which has met with little success in making the North fall in line. Pyongyang has long sought the means to deliver an atomic warhead to the United States and the test has undoubtedly infuriated Washington and regional powers like South Korea.

China the North’s main ally was swift to issue condemnation. As was Pakistan. But the question is — wasn’t it Pakistan where it all began with its rogue scientist and father of its nuclear programme Abdul Qadeer Khan’s role in supplying both nuclear technology and material to North Korea being well-documented. And then what about the role of China in all of this? Or at the very least its failure in reining in the North? Also with one world leader after another condemning the nuclear test, will it not overshadow the BRICS summit that is about to get underway in Xiamen in China posing an embarrassment for the host country? Also how much of a security threat is this for the region and for the United States?