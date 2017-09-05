Regional Bioscope: ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ fails to impress distributors; Sunny Wayne releases motion poster of his next movie & more

By NewsX Bureau
- Jr NTR’s upcoming film ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ is struggling to find distributors in Vizag. Reports suggest that the movie which stars the actor in triple roles has grabbed attention of late for all the pre-release business it has grabbed, with its business reportedly sorted in all areas except for Visakhapatnam. Reports claim that the producer is demanding Rs. 8.5 crore from the distributors in vizag while the distributors are reportedly not offering anything beyond Rs 7 Cr.
- The motion poster of Sunny Wayne’s upcoming flick Kunjunni Kundithananu has been released which looks captivating. The movie will mark the directorial debut of Ettukali short film fame Prince Joy. Sunny claims that the movie deals with an interesting tale of Kunjunni who is upset about a lot of things around. The actor further added that the film will go on floors in December 2017. The motion poster of the film, shared by the actor on Social Media has caught the attention of movie buffs in no time.
- Reports suggest that Shraddha Srinath has joined the film ‘Johny Johny Yes Papa’ after actress Rachita Ram had to bow out of this project due to date clashes. Shraddha Srinath’s has been chosen to play the lead role in this film opposite Duniya Vijay. Director Preetham Gubbi while talking about the film said that the movie is a sequel to Johnny Mera Naam which had Ramya as the female lead. The director further added that they have created an entire colony on a 10 acre piece of land.
- According to a leading portal, actor-producer Dhanush has acquired the rights of Tamil remake of Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s latest release Arjun Reddy. The film will soon be made by his production house Wunderbar Films. However, it is not confirmed yet if Dhanush will play the lead role in the remake or if he will just stick to production. The movie originally made in Telugu is the tale of a young doctor who loses the love of his life and portrays the emotional ride he goes through post his break-up.
