> Regional Bioscope: ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ fails to impress distributors; Sunny Wayne releases motion poster of his next movie & more - | News in English NewsX
LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Regional Bioscope: ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ fails to impress distributors; Sunny Wayne releases motion poster of his next movie & more

Regional Bioscope: ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ fails to impress distributors; Sunny Wayne releases motion poster of his next movie & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 5 September 2017 6:58 AM
  • Jr NTR’s upcoming film ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ is struggling to find distributors in Vizag. Reports suggest that the movie which stars the actor in triple roles has grabbed attention of late for all the pre-release business it has grabbed, with its business reportedly sorted in all areas except for Visakhapatnam. Reports claim that the producer is demanding Rs. 8.5 crore from the distributors in vizag while the distributors are reportedly not offering anything beyond Rs 7 Cr.

  • The motion poster of Sunny Wayne’s upcoming flick Kunjunni Kundithananu has been released which looks captivating. The movie will mark the directorial debut of Ettukali short film fame Prince Joy. Sunny claims that the movie deals with an interesting tale of Kunjunni who is upset about a lot of things around. The actor further added that the film will go on floors in December 2017. The motion poster of the film, shared by the actor on Social Media has caught the attention of movie buffs in no time.

  • Reports suggest that Shraddha Srinath has joined the film ‘Johny Johny Yes Papa’ after actress Rachita Ram had to bow out of this project due to date clashes. Shraddha Srinath’s has been chosen to play the lead role in this film opposite Duniya Vijay. Director Preetham Gubbi while talking about the film said that the movie is a sequel to Johnny Mera Naam which had Ramya as the female lead. The director further added that they have created an entire colony on a 10 acre piece of land.

  • According to a leading portal, actor-producer Dhanush has acquired the rights of Tamil remake of Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s latest release Arjun Reddy. The film will soon be made by his production house Wunderbar Films. However, it is not confirmed yet if Dhanush will play the lead role in the remake or if he will just stick to production. The movie originally made in Telugu is the tale of a young doctor who loses the love of his life and portrays the emotional ride he goes through post his break-up.

First Published | 5 September 2017 6:58 AM
Read News On:

Actor Vijay Deverakonda

Ettukali

Johny Johny Yes Papa

Kunjunni Kundithananu

Preetham Gubbi

Prince Joy

Rachita Ram

Sunny Wayne

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Regional Bioscope: ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ fails to impress distributors; Sunny Wayne releases motion poster of his next movie & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

RBI adds HDFC among banks 'too big to fail' with SBI, ICICI

Entertainment

Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh joins BJP

National

PM Modi should now raise issue of Masood Azhar: Congress

Sports

WATCH: FIFA U-17 World Cup official song featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Baichung Bhutia launched

 

More Videos

The News Trend: NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson safely returns to Earth

Trend India: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli set new records

That's The Trend: 15-year-old solves rubik's cube in record time

Bollywood Wrap: Farhan Akhtar promotes 'Lucknow Central' in Yerwada Jail; Kareena starts shooting 'Veere Di Wedding'; & more

North Korea claims it has tested hydrogen bomb — how much of a threat is this for the region and for the US?

Regional Bioscope: 'Villian' trailer unveiled; surprise gift for Pawan Kalyan on birthday; & more

The News Trend: New AI digital map by Facebook

Tech & You: MIT develops an Alexa-like system; Acer joins 360-degree cam race; & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.