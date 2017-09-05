> The News Trend: NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson safely returns to Earth - | News in English NewsX
The News Trend: NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson safely returns to Earth

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 5 September 2017 6:58 AM

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson made a safe return to Earth last weekend, after a record-breaking flight of 288 days. Whitson served as a member of the Expedition 50, 51 and 52 crews onboard the International Space Station.

Other than the record duration, Whitson also set multiple records while in orbit, one of them being the world’s oldest spacewoman at an age of 57. She is now the most experienced female spacewalker, with 10 Extravehicular Activities to her name. Earlier the record was held by Sunita Williams with 7 Extravehicular Activities.

With 665 days in total, Whitson is now the United States record holder for the most time spent in space. On a global level, she is ranked 8th & 1st for women.

This was Whitson’s third mission. She spent much of her time on experiments, including studies of cancerous lung tissue & bone cells. In her 3rd mission, she completed 4 spacewalks, adding to her 6 previous outings.

Whitson, after ending an extended stay aboard the International Space Station, said that she felt great in the space & it was one of the most gratifying jobs she’s ever had.

First Published | 5 September 2017 6:58 AM
