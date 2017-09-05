> That's The Trend: 15-year-old solves rubik's cube in record time - | News in English NewsX
That’s The Trend: 15-year-old solves rubik’s cube in record time

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 5 September 2017 6:57 AM

Many of us may be familiar with the rush of solving a Rubik cube in the minimum time possible or being able to solve it at all.
Recently the 15-year-old Patrick Ponce from Virginia set a new record time for solving a Rubik’s cube. The teen solved the cube in just 4.69 seconds record time.

It took Patrick only 17 moves to solve the complex cube.

Ponce made the record, while competing at the Rally in the Valley tournament in Middletown.

Ponce who has been “cubing” for more than five years, was solving a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube.

The world record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik’s cube is held by an Australian named Feliks Zemdegs, with a time of 4.73 seconds, who has set the record just last year.

The Rubik’s cube was invented in 1974 by Erno Rubik and soon became a gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions being sold and played by all age groups.

The video of Ponce solving the cube is trending on YouTube with over 5 lakh views and counting.

First Published | 5 September 2017 6:57 AM
