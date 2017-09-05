> Trend India: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli set new records - | News in English NewsX
Trend India: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli set new records

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 5 September 2017 6:57 AM

The ‘Bromance’ between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni was clearly visible in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Not only that, the talented cricketer friends also shared another thing in common — their new records.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni created A record and became the first wicket keeper in the world to complete a century of stumpings in one-day internationals.

Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI when he stumped Akila Dananjaya and sent him back. He broke the record of former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara’s record of 99 stumpings in ODIs.

Captain Virat Kohli also brought up his 30th ODI century in 50-over format and he has touched multiple milestones along the way.

Kohli’s latest century has helped him equal Ricky Ponting’s record of most tones scored in ODIs. He is now just behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries.

The Indian team came up with an all-round performance to win the fifth ODI by six-wickets against Sri Lanka.

This story of Dhoni and Kohli setting records is trending on Google.

First Published | 5 September 2017 6:57 AM
Trend India: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli set new records

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

