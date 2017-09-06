LIVE TV

The News Trend: Price William, Kate Middleton expecting 3rd child

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 September 2017 5:55 AM

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their 3rd child. The news was announced by the Kensington Palace on Monday after the Duchess cancelled a royal engagement in London due to acute morning sickness.

The Queen & both families are said to be delighted with the pregnancy. British Prime Minister Theresa May also tweeted, congratulating the couple & calling it ‘fantastic news’.

Both William and Catherine already have one 4-year-old son named George, and one 2-year-old daughter named Charlotte.

The expected child will become the 5th in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The child will be the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild.

Prince Harry congratulated the couple and said that he is very happy for them.

No details have been provided as of now regarding when the baby is due. But the duchess is less than 12 weeks pregnant, which means the due date is expected somewhere between mid-March and mid-June.

As soon as the announcement was made, people started congratulating the royal family on the internet.

This story is drawing huge attention worldwide on all social media platforms.

First Published | 6 September 2017 5:55 AM
