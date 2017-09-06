LIVE TV

Socially Online: Google updating policies for apps; ‘Super Mario run’ returns & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 September 2017 5:55 AM
  • Google will be updating its policies for apps. It will be altering its Enhanced for Android Wear badge requirements. Apps that originally qualified for the badge by simply implementing enhanced notifications will no longer be included if they don’t also have a Wear app to go with them. Also the apps that use the original distribution method of bundling microAPKs inside of a phone app will lose their badge. This new policy will go into effect January 18, 2018.

  • After a brief disappearance, Super Mario Run is now back on the App Store. No reason for the temporary removal of its first major smartphone game has been given by Nintendo. Recently two major iOS updates were made in the Super Mario Run game — the version 3.0.2 and version 3.0.3 update. Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima had earlier revealed that the revenue from the game was not meeting the company’s expectations and so the company isn’t planning to focus on games completely.

  • WhatsApp has stopped working on Windows Phone. Many users are unable to open the app as it throws up an error saying that this version of WhatsApp has expired, upgrade the app. Despite WhatsApp being up-to-date, the users are unable to access the messaging app. WhatsApp has till now not announced any plan to abandon Windows Phone 8.1 or Windows 10 Mobile.

  • Facebook is working on rectifying the issues of the users not being able to block Mark Zuckerberg or his wife, Priscilla Chan. At present when anyone tries to block Zuckerberg or Chan, Facebook displays an error message, saying there was a problem blocking Mark Zuckerberg. A similar message appears when you try to block Chan. The error which is there since August 2010 is a technical challenge and could take some time to be fixed by the company.

  • A new frustrating bug has appeared in Pokemon Go named the curveball bonus. It appears when the players try to give PokeBalls some spin, while trying to catch those elusive pocket monsters. To overcome the bug and get the bonuses,the players will have to make sure that the Pokeball crosses the middle of the screen for it to qualify as a curveball. The game developers, Niantic have acknowledged that bonuses are not in effect for now.

