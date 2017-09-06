LIVE TV

That’s The Trend: How to get kids to eat vegetables

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 September 2017 5:56 AM

‘Vegetables’, despite knowing their nutritional value, not just kids, but at times even grown up’s want to keep them out of their plate. To get a kid to eat vegetables becomes a real challenge. A smart dad has come to the rescue and is suggesting come fruitful ways to make kids eat their veggies.

One can tempt the children by adding ketchup.

If that does not work then one can try to grow their own vegetables.

The first step towards this would be to dig a hole and chuck in some seed pots in it and your kid might just add something extra.

While you are at it, you can also get some run around the bush time with the kids.

And since your kids were a part of the entire process, now they might enjoy eating those vegetables, or at least you hope so.

This clever attempt of this dad to make his kids eat vegetables is trending on YouTube.

