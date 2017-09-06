LIVE TV

Trend India: Google marks Teacher’s Day with vibrant doodle

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 September 2017 5:56 AM

September 5th is celebrated as Teacher’s day in India, marking the birth anniversary of philospher-author Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

After he became the second President of India, some of his students wanted to celebrate his birthday. To this he replied that it would be his privilege if that day will be observed to commemorate the contribution of teachers in our lives. And the rest is history.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a rich tribute to the first vice-president of India and hailed the teaching community on the occasion of Radhakrishnan’s birthday. The Prime Minister was quoted saying that ‘teachers have a central role to play in building new India’.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind took to the twitter to greet all the teachers across the country. He wrote, ‘On Teachers’ Day, I pay homage to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan & extend heartiest greetings to all teachers of our nation’.

Google also joined this nationwide celebration with a vibrant and adorable doodle. In the animated doodle, a teacher is shown explaining a lesson to an eager bunch of students.

