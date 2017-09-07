"The News Trend: MJ’s ‘Thriller’ converted to a 3-D version" The News Trend: MJ’s ‘Thriller’ converted to a 3-D version - | News in English NewsX
The News Trend: MJ’s ‘Thriller’ converted to a 3-D version

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 September 2017 5:49 AM

The much anticipated 3-D version of the 1983 ‘Thriller’ has been unveiled at the Venice International Film Festival.

Late king of pop Michael Jackson manager John Branca while launching the 3-D version called it a preamble to bigger announcements regarding upcoming Jackson legacy projects.

He said that 2 more announcements are coming up in the next couple of weeks. He also left open the probability of launching interesting unreleased songs of Michael Jackson in the coming future.

About the 3-D conversion he said at first he thought the project would allow the negative to be restored. But the actual process of 3-D conversion really enhances the whole video, especially the iconic Dance moves of King Michael Jackson. Sound quality has also been enhanced in the new improved version.

The “Thriller” short redefined the traditional music video when it opened at a Theatre in Los Angeles in the year 1983 for a sold-out 3-week run.

No doubt the new 3-D version of the short will be a “cinematic experience” for MJ fans all around the world.

This story is getting huge attention on many social media platforms especially on Facebook.

First Published | 7 September 2017 5:49 AM
