That’s The Trend: Jay-Z and Beyonce are couple goals for many

One of the most perfect couples in Hollywood, Jay-Z and Beyonce have set couple goals many times before.

Be it their award ceremony speech or social media posts, both rapper & singer never miss out on expressing their love and support for each other.

Something very similar was observed on Sunday night during the Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

The 47-year-old Rapper and now father of 3, JAY Z while doing his live gig stopped in the middle and asked everyone in the crowd to sing happy birthday for his wife Beyonce, who turned 36 this week.

She was also present in the crowd and was seen dancing & enjoying the moment as the whole crowd sang the birthday song for her.

Many other famous people including musicians, artists and other celebrities wished Beyonce on her special day but Jay Z being the most special man in her life did not miss out on making her day extra delightful.

This video is trending on YouTube with over 24 thousand views and counting.