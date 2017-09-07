"Trend India: Gautam Gambhir a man with a ‘heart of gold’" Trend India: Gautam Gambhir a man with a ‘heart of gold’ - | News in English NewsX
LIVE TV

Trend India: Gautam Gambhir a man with a ‘heart of gold’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 September 2017 5:49 AM

Vocal about soldiers and paramilitary forces about their sacrifices for the country, Gautam Gambhir has once proven why he is a man with a ‘heart of gold’. Undoubtedly, Gambhir is a superb cricketer on field but his recent announcement has proved that he is an even much better human being off the field.

Gambhir, whose foundation is associated with charity work, has promised to support the education of Zohra, the daughter of martyred Assistant Sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The 5-year-old’s father Abdul Rasheed was shot dead by militants in Kashmir.

Photographs of Zohra in tears at her father’s funeral broke the internet last month. Gambhir said the he can’t bring back the grief-stricken girl’s father but he will support her to live her dreams.

First Published | 7 September 2017 5:49 AM
Read News On:

Abdul Rasheed

charity work

cricketer Gautam Gambhir

education of Zohra

heart of gold

martyred Assistant Sub-inspector

Photographs of Zohra

Zohra

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Trend India: Gautam Gambhir a man with a ‘heart of gold’

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

RIL forays into new materials, buys Kemrock Industries' assets

Entertainment

Euphoria bids adieu to Ganpati with 'Dhoom', 'Maaeri'

National

Need to revive patriotism of Subhas Chandra Bose: Bengal Governor

Sports

Need another window to get the team I want, says Jose Mourinho

 

More Videos

That's The Trend: Jay-Z and Beyonce are couple goals for many

The News Trend: MJ’s ‘Thriller’ converted to a 3-D version

Trend India: Google marks Teacher’s Day with vibrant doodle

That's The Trend: How to get kids to eat vegetables

The News Trend: Price William, Kate Middleton expecting 3rd child

Socially Online: Google updating policies for apps; ‘Super Mario run’ returns & more

The News Trend: NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson safely returns to Earth

Regional Bioscope: ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ fails to impress distributors; Sunny Wayne releases motion poster of his next movie & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.