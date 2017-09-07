Trend India: Gautam Gambhir a man with a ‘heart of gold’

Vocal about soldiers and paramilitary forces about their sacrifices for the country, Gautam Gambhir has once proven why he is a man with a ‘heart of gold’. Undoubtedly, Gambhir is a superb cricketer on field but his recent announcement has proved that he is an even much better human being off the field.

Gambhir, whose foundation is associated with charity work, has promised to support the education of Zohra, the daughter of martyred Assistant Sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The 5-year-old’s father Abdul Rasheed was shot dead by militants in Kashmir.

Photographs of Zohra in tears at her father’s funeral broke the internet last month. Gambhir said the he can’t bring back the grief-stricken girl’s father but he will support her to live her dreams.