This week on Flashback, as the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan turns 52, we take a look at his journey of becoming the Badshah of Bollywood. Born and brought up in Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most famous actors in the world. He began his career with TV serial called ‘Fauji’ and shifted to films with the commercially successful Deewana. Since then, he has been part of numerous hit films like Darr, ‘Baazigar’ ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ , ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Chak De India’ ‘My Name is Khan’. He has won several awards including the Padma Shri for his outstanding performance in several films. A series of hits followed to what would be remembered as one of Khan’s most iconic performances; a film which is arguably India’s biggest blockbuster and truly complete with the very best of drama, comedy, romance, thrills and a bit of action as well. The epic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (1995) was released on 20th October 1995 and as of 2017 still plays in a Mumbai theatre, thus being the longest running film in the history. ‘Charming’, ‘chivalrous’, ‘caring’ and ‘hard-working are some of the words used by Bollywood celebrities, to describe the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.