Being inspired by his father’s childhood friend, Pramod Gupta decides to be a junior engineer in order to own attain happiness by amassing money through corruption. He leads a happy life with his wife and young daughter till he discovers few grey hair on him. Taking it at the beginning of old age he starts contemplating over the issue of contentment. He discovers a self-written poem and decides to leave his job and be a poet to acquire happiness. To make his wife happy he plans to get suspended and goes through various hilarious situations till he gets suspended. To achieve his ends he changes the means from being a poet to a lover to a yogi till he seeks the miraculous act of a God-man only to be ridiculed and rebuked. Thus through a serpentine journey, he comes to the conclusion that Felicity has always been residing in his present.

The movie is going to be released on November 24.