A Lebanese Army Intelligence Unit on Thursday busted two ‘security cells’ belonging to the Islamic State terrorists group (IS), as reported by the local media.

Citing LBCI television, Xinhua reported that of the nine detained most of them were from Lebanon and nearby areas.

The arrested suspects are still being interrogated by the Intelligence Directorate, the TV station added.

It was not immediately clear where and how the nine suspects were arrested.

The General Directorate of General Security had recently announced the dismantling of an IS cell that had been planning attacks in the country during the holy month of Ramadan.