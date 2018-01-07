32 crew members - 30 from Iran and 2 from Bangladesh - have been missing since an Iranian oil tanker and a Chinese cargo ship collided into each other in waters about 160 nautical miles east of Shanghai. All the crew from the Chinese vessel has been successfully saved.

At least 32 crew members have been reportedly gone missing after two vessels, one from Iran and another from China, collided into each other in the China’s east coast on late Saturday night. While all the 21 crew members on Chinese vessel have been successfully rescued, an official from Transport Ministry of China confirmed. Most of the people missing after the accident are Iranians and according to reports, authorities have launched a full-scale rescue operation to retrieve the missing crew.

On late Saturday night, an oil tanker from Iran and a cargo ship from China rammed into each other. The accident resulted in massive fire and huge oil spillage in waters about 160 nautical miles east of Shanghai. The Iranian tanker Sanchi was reportedly carrying 136,000 tonnes of oil and was on fire till early Sunday morning, authorities reported. Among the 32 people missing from the oil tanker, 30 are from Iran and 2 from Bangladesh.

On other hand, the cargo ship CF Crystal was damaged in the accident as well but as per China’s transport ministry, the safety of the freighter was not jeopardised and all of the 21 crew members on board were successfully rescued from the spot. The Chinese maritime authorities immediately rushed eight rescue ships to the site of accident while South Korea joined hands in the operation as well by sending a plane and a coast guard ship.