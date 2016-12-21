Explosion at fireworks market in Mexico kills 36 injures 70

Mexico City: An explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City has killed at least 36 people, police said.

Another 70 were injured as the blast hit the San Pablito fireworks market on Tuesday, about 32 km outside the city, BBC reported.

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the area and blasts could be heard in the background.

#WATCH :Explosion in a fireworks market in Mexico City,26 people have been killed (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/N3F8MZyHL8 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

The Mexico State Red Cross said 25 ambulances had been dispatched to the spot. While, the locals have been told to avoid the area and keep roads clear.

State Governor Eruviel Avila said the top priority was to care for the injured, and officials had been dispatched to the scene.