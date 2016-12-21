IS proclaims responsibility for Berlin attack

Berlin: The Islamic State (IS) has proclaimed responsibility for Monday's attack on Berlin Christmas market that killed at least 12 persons.
According to Amaq news agency, the attack was carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic State", Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
12 people were killed and dozens were injured in the attack when the truck drove over the sideway at Breitscheidplatz, a major public square near the location of the iconic Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, in the inner city of Berlin on Monday.
According to witnesses, people screamed and ran desperately for shelter after the truck veered towards the crowd near the Christmas market.
According to reports, a group of terror suspects arrested last week in France were planning an attack on a Christmas market in Paris.
