Russian President Vladimir Putin orders security reinforcement after envoy's assassination
By
| Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 09:18
First Published |
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador attacked, Russian ambassador, Ankara, Russia-Turkey, Berlin, terror attack, assassination

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the reinforcement of security measures after Ankara and Berlin attacks

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the reinforcement of security measures after the assassination of Russian ambassador in Ankara and terror attack in Berlin. 
 
Putin called on the intelligence services to take additional steps to ensure security within Russia and abroad, and to strengthen the security of diplomatic delegations overseas as well as their employees, Efe news reported on Tuesday. 
 
He called for closer cooperation with the secret services of other countries to prevent terror attacks like the one that happened on Monday night at a Christmas market in the German capital, leaving 12 dead.
 
The Russian president also called for more anti-terrorist measures, including "neutralizing militants and their leaders, preventing terrorist crimes and cutting short the channels of terrorism financing".
 
Putin stressed that the murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, at the hands of a Turkish policeman in revenge for the Russian role in Aleppo, was "particularly painful".
 
He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to "present a common front against international terrorism".   
  
Tags:
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador attacked, Russian ambassador, Ankara, Russia-Turkey, Berlin, terror attack, assassination
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 