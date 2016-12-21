Barack Obama expresses condolence over Berlin attack

Washington: The White House said US President Barack Obama spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to offer condolences over Monday's fatal attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

"The President reiterated the US offer of assistance and underscored that no attack could sway our determination -- and that of our German allies -- to defeat terrorism in all of its forms," the White House said in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 12 persons were killed and nearly 50 others injured when a truck drove into a popular Christmas market filled with tourists and locals in Berlin late Monday.