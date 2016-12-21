Bolivia says pilot responsible for Brazilian football team plane crash

La Paz: Bolivian-owned airline LaMia and its pilot bear "direct responsibility" for the November 28 plane crash that left 71 persons dead and decimated a Brazilian football team, investigators said.

"This incident is the direct responsibility of the LaMia company and the pilot Miguel Quiroga," Xinhua news agency quoted Public Works and Services Minister Milton Claros as saying.

The Bolivian investigation was handled by the ministry. Brazil and Colombia are also investigating the causes of the crash, which shocked the football world.

LaMia flight 2933 crashed just moments before it was scheduled to land in Medellin in Colombia. Six people survived the crash.

According to leaked flight recordings, the pilot reported the plane ran out of fuel and was having electrical failures.

Following the tragedy, Bolivia suspended key aeronautical officials and decided to "redouble" its oversight of flight agencies, such as the General Direction of Civil Aviation and the Administration of Airports and Aerial Navigation Auxiliary Services.

Celia Castedo, an Bolivian airport official who was responsible for authorising the plane to take off, later fled the country and sought refuge in Brazil.

Administrative and criminal sanctions were being drawn up against Castedo.