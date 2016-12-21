26 killed in Congo protests: Rights groups

New Delhi: At least 26 demonstrators were killed and several others were arrested by security forces in Congo during the agitation against President Joseph Kabila's hold on power, said human rights groups.

Rights groups claimed that killings of the protesters took place on Tuesday during clashes in the capital, Kinshasa and in Lubumbashi since Kabila's mandate ended at midnight.

However, reports of the death toll varied. According to peacekeepers in Congo 19 people death and many were arrested across the country.

Kabila who has been President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo since January 2001 was due to expire his term on December 20 as per the constitution. Oppositions fear that he intends to remain in power indefinitely after the nation's electoral authority in September announced that the election would not be held until early 2018.