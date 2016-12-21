Despite NIA chargesheet, China sticks to its stand on JeM chief Masood Azhar

New Delhi: On December 19, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar in the Pathankot terror attack case. But it appears to have not made much impact on China’s stand about the UN ban on Masood Azhar.

The Beijing on Wednesday said any move by India against the UN ban on Masood Azhar must be in line with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the rules of procedure of the Committee.

"On the question of listing in the 1267 Committee, I have expressed the Chinese position many times," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

"Listing in the 1267 Committee must be in line with the relevant resolutions of the UNSC and the rules of procedure of the Committee," Hua added.

In the charge sheet filed the NIA named the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar along with three other accused for carrying the terror attack on the IAF base.

Masood Azhar was named the mastermind behind the attacks by the NIA.

Post the Pathankot terror attack, Masood's brother Rauf Asghar had released a video clip in which he had claimed the responsibility of the attack at the IAF base. Asghar also appreciated the role of his brother in executing the January 2016 Pathankot terror attack.

Rauf Asghar was released in exchange for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in 1999.