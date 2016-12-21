Germany issues European arrest warrant against new suspect

Berlin: The German Interior Minister on Wednesday announced that a European arrest warrant has been issued against a new suspect in connection with Monday's Berlin terror attack.

At the end of an extraordinary meeting of the German parliament's interior committee, Thomas de Maiziere stressed that this wanted person, of whom he did not provide details, remains a suspect, Efe news reported.

The 'wanted' was not necessarily the author of the attack in which a truck ploughed through a crowd in a Christmas market, killing 12 persons and wounding 48 others, Maiziere said.

He also said that a lot of information was disseminated.

Earlier in the day, the police in Germany was reportedly searching for a Tunisian man in relation to the attack.

He was identified by Der Spiegel magazine as Anis A., a 24-year-old Tunisian who could be using two different aliases.

A residence permit was found in the truck that on Monday ploughed through the crowd.