No presence of IS in Pakistan, says Nawaz Sharif

Sarajevo: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said there was no presence of Islamic State militants in Pakistan and the country has destroyed safe havens and sanctuaries of Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

Speaking to a delegation of Bosnian parliamentarians here, Sharif emphasised on exchange of parliamentary delegations and sharing of their respective expertise, a statement from the PM House in Islamabad said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister stressed that strong links between parliaments could also help develop enhanced people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reached Bosnia Herzegovina on Tuesday on a three-day official visit.