15 tremors rattle central Italy with strongest magnitude 3 quakes
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Rome: Fifteen tremors shook central Italy early Wednesday, with the strongest magnitude 3 quakes occurring at 12.26 am between the provinces of Macerata and Perugia and at 12.33 am between the provinces of Ascoli Piceno, Rieti and Perugia.

Italy's central Appennines have been rocked by thousands of aftershocks since two strong quakes measuring more than magnitude 6 in late October and a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on August 24 which killed 299 people.

The government has pledged 11 billion euros to reconstruct the mountainous areas of the Marche, Lazio, Umbria and Abruzzo regions damaged by the quakes.

