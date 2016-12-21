Hong Kong to withdraw visa on arrival facility for Indians

New Delhi: At a time when travellers from all over the globe will throng to their most popular travel destinations, Indian travellers have been hit by a disappointing news from one of the their Asian neighbours.

While Thailand has halved the visa fees for Indian visitors for three months, Hong Kong now wants them to take pre-authorisation and has also withdrawn the visa-on-arrival facility for them.

Thailand, which is among the top five destinations for Indian international outbound visitors, wants more tourists from the country while Hong Kong has stopped granting 14-day VoA(Visa on arrival) to Indians.

The Royal Thai consulate general said in a statement: “From December 1, 2016, until February 28, 2017, Thailand will launch a temporary visa fee exemption scheme and a temporary visa on arrival fee reduction scheme.

With an exchange rate of Rs 1.9 to a THB (Thai Baht), visitors will now pay about Rs 2,000 for VoA.

"Indians taking a Thai visa beforehand used to pay a visa fee (single entry) of Rs 2,000 along with VFS charges of Rs 335.”

Now those seeking a visa before leaving for Thailand will have to pay only Rs 335 VFS fee. The move may stimulate travel from India to Thailand.

Since demonetisation, travel has reduced in India, especially leisure travel," said Anil Kalsi of Delhi-based Ambe World Travels.

Holders of an Indian diplomatic or official passport or a Hong Kong Travel Pass are exempted from the requirement.

Indian nationals enrolled as frequent visitors using the e-Channel service are also exempted, the website says.

Hong Kong's decision, say travel agents, was prompted by `abuse' of its VoA facility by some Indians.