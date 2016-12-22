China passes plan to boost health service

Beijing: China's State Council has passed a plan on healthcare and medical system reform for the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

Health care development is basic to the drive for a "Healthy China" and crucial to addressing people's needs, said a statement on Wednesday released after a State Council executive meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting detailed key tasks, including prevention and treatment for major diseases and better training of health professionals.

More resources should go to local hospitals, and services for the elderly, disabled, poor and migrants.

China would accelerate approval of urgently needed drugs and medicine, promote traditional Chinese medicine and bring the "Internet Plus" strategy into healthcare.

Public services, including mother and child care, education and social security should support the two-child policy, it said.

The government will raise charges for medical services, such as surgery, rehabilitation and nursing, by reasonable amounts while reducing the cost of drugs and medical exams.

China will also promote contractual family doctor services and loosen requirements for setting up medical institutions.