62% Democrats, independents don't want Hillary Clinton to run again

Washington: A majority of Democratic and independent voters made clear that they do not foresee Hillary Clinton in their 2020 vision of the presidential election, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll.
 
According to the poll released on Wednesday, 62% of Democrats and independents surveyed said the twice-failed presidential candidate should not mount another campaign in 2020, and only 23% would be excited by her campaign if she did, Politico reported.
 
The two people they would most like to see are two of the most prominent Democratic-aligned politicians unlikely to seek the White House in 2020: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden. 
 
44% and 43% of those voters, respectively, said they would be excited to see Sanders and Biden run, the poll showed.
 
A majority of Democrats and independents would like to see a new name, though. 
 
While 35% would be excited about a Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren run and 10% for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, 66% would like to see 'someone entirely new' become the Democratic Party's standard-bearer as it looks to rebound from a surprising Election Day loss that saw US President-elect Donald Trump prevail over Clinton and Republicans maintain control over the House and Senate.
 
The national survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted December 14-18 via land-lines and cellphones. 
 
It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3% points.
 
 
