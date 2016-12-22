Berlin and Ankara attacks proves me right: Donald Trump

Florida (US): US President-elect Donald Trump was extremely critical of the recent incidents that happened in Berlin and Ankara, saying he was right all the way long.

In the past week, a truck rammed into the crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany that took 12 lives and a Russian envoy was shot down in Ankara, Turkey. After Islamic State claimed the responsibility for the Berlin attack and the man who said he killed the envoy to get revenge over Syrian war, Donald Trump blasted Islamist militants and justified his promised move of banning Muslims from entering the US.

Donald Trump said, “You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. 100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.”

Further commenting on Islamist militants, he went on to say, “Militants continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad. It’s an attack on humanity, and it’s gotta be stopped.”

Earlier, during the election campaign Trump repeatedly stressed on banning the Muslims from migrating to United States of America, especially from the countries which are seen as hubs of exporting terrorism and terrorist elements.

While addressing a rally recently, Trump said that no American will lose his job to an immigrant on H1-B visa.